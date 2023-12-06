The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) hope to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix's 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points higher than the Cougars have given up to their opponents (42.2%).

Green Bay has compiled a 4-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 225th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cougars sit at 234th.

The Phoenix put up an average of 62.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 69 the Cougars give up.

Green Bay is 2-1 when it scores more than 69 points.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Green Bay put up more points at home (61.8 per game) than on the road (57.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Phoenix gave up 1.5 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (76.8).

Beyond the arc, Green Bay made more trifectas on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (30.7%) than at home (29.7%).

