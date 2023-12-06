The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-4) are favored (by 5.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 127.5 points.

Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Edwardsville, Illinois

Edwardsville, Illinois Venue: Sam M. Vadalabene Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under SIU-Edwardsville -5.5 127.5

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay has played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 127.5 points.

Green Bay has had an average of 127.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Green Bay's ATS record is 5-2-0 this season.

In the 2023-24 season, SIU-Edwardsville (5-2-0 ATS) and Green Bay (5-2-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SIU-Edwardsville 4 57.1% 69.7 132.5 69.0 133.5 141.2 Green Bay 4 57.1% 62.8 132.5 64.5 133.5 133.5

Additional Green Bay Insights & Trends

The Phoenix put up 6.2 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (69.0).

Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when it scores more than 69.0 points.

Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SIU-Edwardsville 5-2-0 2-0 3-4-0 Green Bay 5-2-0 3-1 2-5-0

Green Bay vs. SIU-Edwardsville Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

SIU-Edwardsville Green Bay 9-5 Home Record 2-10 7-8 Away Record 1-17 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.8 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.6 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

