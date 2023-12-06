The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) play the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Longhorns allow to opponents.

Marquette is 6-2 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 147th.

The Golden Eagles record 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns give up (65.9).

Marquette is 6-1 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (73.7).

In terms of three-pointers, Marquette fared better in home games last year, draining 8.9 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in away games.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule