The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) go up against the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

Marquette is 6-2 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.

The Golden Eagles score 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns allow (65.9).

When Marquette scores more than 65.9 points, it is 6-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (73.7).

Marquette drained 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule