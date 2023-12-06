The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) take on the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).

Marquette is 6-2 when it shoots better than 39.8% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.

The Golden Eagles record 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns give up (65.9).

Marquette is 6-1 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Marquette put up 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (79.7).

The Golden Eagles ceded 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 away from home.

In home games, Marquette sunk 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than when playing on the road (8.8). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (34.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule