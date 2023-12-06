How to Watch Marquette vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) play the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles make 48.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- In games Marquette shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Golden Eagles are the 307th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns rank 147th.
- The Golden Eagles average 13.4 more points per game (79.3) than the Longhorns give up (65.9).
- Marquette has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged on the road (79.7).
- At home, the Golden Eagles surrendered 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than on the road (73.7).
- In home games, Marquette made 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than on the road (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (34.8%).
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|L 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
