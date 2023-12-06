The Texas Longhorns (6-1) battle the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Texas matchup.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marquette vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marquette Moneyline Texas Moneyline
BetMGM Marquette (-7.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Marquette (-8.5) 149.5 -385 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Marquette vs. Texas Betting Trends

  • Marquette has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, two of the Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total.
  • Texas has won two games against the spread this year.
  • The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.

Marquette Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • Marquette is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (fourth-best in the country) than its computer ranking (ninth-best).
  • Marquette's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 6.7%.

