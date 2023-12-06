Wednesday's game between the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) and No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) matching up at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 78-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, Texas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-9.5)

Marquette (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Marquette has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas is 2-5-0. The Golden Eagles have hit the over in two games, while Longhorns games have gone over four times.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +98 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.3 points per game (91st in college basketball) while allowing 67.0 per contest (93rd in college basketball).

Marquette falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It is pulling down 30.0 rebounds per game (301st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.6 per contest.

Marquette knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) at a 31.6% rate (238th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 32.6% from deep.

The Golden Eagles rank 66th in college basketball by averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 88th in college basketball, allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (18th in college basketball action), 6.1 fewer than the 14.9 it forces on average (49th in college basketball).

