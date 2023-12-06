Wednesday's game at Fiserv Forum has the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) squaring off against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on December 6. Our computer prediction projects a 78-69 win for Marquette, who are favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, Texas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-9.5)

Marquette (-9.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Marquette has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas is 2-5-0. The Golden Eagles have hit the over in two games, while Longhorns games have gone over four times.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 12.3 points per game (scoring 79.3 points per game to rank 91st in college basketball while allowing 67 per outing to rank 93rd in college basketball) and have a +98 scoring differential overall.

Marquette comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It is recording 30 rebounds per game (301st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.6 per outing.

Marquette connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc (238th in college basketball). It is making 1.0 more three per outing than its opponents, who drain 7.3 per game while shooting 32.6%.

The Golden Eagles' 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 66th in college basketball, and the 85.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 88th in college basketball.

Marquette has committed 8.8 turnovers per game (18th in college basketball action), 6.1 fewer than the 14.9 it forces on average (49th in college basketball).

