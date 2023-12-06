Wednesday's contest between the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) and No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) matching up at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 78-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

Based on our computer prediction, Marquette is projected to cover the spread (7.5) against Texas. The two teams are projected to fall short of the 147.5 over/under.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -7.5

Marquette -7.5 Point Total: 147.5

Marquette vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, Texas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Texas

Pick ATS: Marquette (-7.5)



Marquette (-7.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Marquette has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas is 2-5-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Golden Eagles are 2-4-0 and the Longhorns are 4-3-0. The teams score an average of 160.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +98 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.3 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.0 per outing (95th in college basketball).

Marquette comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.6 boards. It is grabbing 30.0 rebounds per game (307th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.6 per contest.

Marquette connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 31.6% from deep while its opponents hit 32.6% from long range.

The Golden Eagles rank 59th in college basketball by averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 85th in college basketball, allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 6.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.8 (17th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.9 (48th in college basketball).

