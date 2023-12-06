Wednesday's game at Fiserv Forum has the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) going head to head against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) at 8:00 PM ET on December 6. Our computer prediction projects a 78-69 win for Marquette, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, Marquette is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 8.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 150.5 over/under.

Marquette vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -8.5

Marquette -8.5 Point Total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -375, Texas +290

Marquette vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, Texas 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Texas

Pick ATS: Marquette (-8.5)



Marquette (-8.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Marquette is 3-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas' 2-5-0 ATS record. The Golden Eagles have a 2-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Longhorns have a record of 4-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 160.6 points per game, 10.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles' +98 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.3 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while allowing 67.0 per outing (94th in college basketball).

Marquette averages 30.0 rebounds per game (307th in college basketball) while conceding 32.6 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.6 boards per game.

Marquette knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.3 on average.

The Golden Eagles rank 59th in college basketball by averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 84th in college basketball, allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions.

Marquette has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 8.8 per game (17th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.9 (47th in college basketball).

