Marquette vs. Texas December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) face the Texas Longhorns (4-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Texas Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Marquette Players to Watch
- Oso Ighodaro: 15 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Tyler Kolek: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Kam Jones: 16.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Chase Ross: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- David Joplin: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Texas Players to Watch
Marquette vs. Texas Stat Comparison
|Marquette Rank
|Marquette AVG
|Texas AVG
|Texas Rank
|108th
|79.5
|Points Scored
|81.2
|81st
|133rd
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|68
|137th
|272nd
|31
|Rebounds
|32.8
|215th
|299th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|278th
|116th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|7.8
|141st
|95th
|15.2
|Assists
|17.4
|40th
|28th
|8.8
|Turnovers
|11.4
|151st
