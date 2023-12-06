The No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) are 7.5-point underdogs against the No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under set at 146.5 points.

Marquette vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -7.5 146.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

Marquette's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 146.5 points three times.

The average point total in Marquette's contests this year is 146.3, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Golden Eagles have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Marquette's .500 ATS win percentage (3-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than Texas' .286 mark (2-5-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Marquette vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 3 50% 79.3 160.6 67.0 132.9 146.2 Texas 3 42.9% 81.3 160.6 65.9 132.9 145.5

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

The 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 13.4 more points than the Longhorns give up (65.9).

Marquette is 3-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Marquette vs. Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 3-3-0 1-1 2-4-0 Texas 2-5-0 0-0 4-3-0

Marquette vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Texas 16-1 Home Record 17-1 8-4 Away Record 4-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.4 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

