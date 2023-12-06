Marquette vs. Texas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 6
The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) are favored by 7.5 points against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1. The over/under is 147.5 for the matchup.
Marquette vs. Texas Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Marquette
|-7.5
|147.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Marquette Betting Records & Stats
- Marquette's six games this season have gone over this contest's total of 147.5 points three times.
- Marquette's contests this year have an average total of 146.3, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Golden Eagles have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Marquette sports a 3-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 2-5-0 mark of Texas.
Marquette vs. Texas Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 147.5
|% of Games Over 147.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Marquette
|3
|50%
|79.3
|160.6
|67.0
|132.9
|146.2
|Texas
|3
|42.9%
|81.3
|160.6
|65.9
|132.9
|145.5
Additional Marquette Insights & Trends
- The 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 13.4 more points than the Longhorns give up (65.9).
- Marquette has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Marquette vs. Texas Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Marquette
|3-3-0
|1-1
|2-4-0
|Texas
|2-5-0
|0-0
|4-3-0
Marquette vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Marquette
|Texas
|16-1
|Home Record
|17-1
|8-4
|Away Record
|4-6
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-8-0
|8-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|84.8
|79.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.4
|11-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-8-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-5-0
