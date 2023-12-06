The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-2) hit the court against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns (6-1) as 8.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The point total in the matchup is set at 151.5.

Marquette vs. Texas Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -8.5 151.5

Marquette Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Marquette and its opponents have combined to total more than 151.5 points.

Marquette has an average total of 146.3 in its matchups this year, 5.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Golden Eagles are 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Marquette has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Golden Eagles have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -375 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Marquette has a 78.9% chance to win.

Marquette vs. Texas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 2 33.3% 79.3 160.6 67 132.9 146.2 Texas 2 28.6% 81.3 160.6 65.9 132.9 145.5

Additional Marquette Insights & Trends

The 79.3 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 13.4 more points than the Longhorns give up (65.9).

Marquette is 3-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Marquette vs. Texas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 3-3-0 1-1 2-4-0 Texas 2-5-0 0-0 4-3-0

Marquette vs. Texas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Texas 16-1 Home Record 17-1 8-4 Away Record 4-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-8-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.8 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.4 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

