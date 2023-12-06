How to Watch Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (3-5) will look to stop a four-game road losing streak when taking on the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Schoenecker Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- TV: Summit League Network
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Youngstown State vs Ohio (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Ball State vs Detroit Mercy (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
- Toledo vs Oakland (7:00 PM ET | December 6)
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 39.9% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 43.1% the Tommies' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.1% from the field.
- The Tommies are the rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 14th.
- The Panthers put up 13.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Tommies allow (61.3).
- Milwaukee is 2-4 when it scores more than 61.3 points.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Milwaukee averaged 15.5 more points per game at home (84.8) than on the road (69.3).
- In 2022-23, the Panthers gave up 7.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than on the road (77.5).
- Milwaukee knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.4%) than away (32.1%).
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Siena
|W 61-59
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Southern Miss
|L 90-84
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Green Bay
|L 70-58
|Resch Center
|12/6/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|12/13/2023
|Longwood
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
