The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-3) play the Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Game Information

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Parker Bjorklund: 14.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Raheem Anthony: 10 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kendall Blue: 10 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

10 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Drake Dobbs: 9.8 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Brooks Allen: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Stat Comparison

St. Thomas Rank St. Thomas AVG Milwaukee AVG Milwaukee Rank 267th 69.7 Points Scored 75.3 185th 52nd 62.5 Points Allowed 76.3 287th 326th 28.5 Rebounds 35 132nd 310th 7 Off. Rebounds 13.8 15th 94th 8.5 3pt Made 8.8 74th 173rd 13.5 Assists 12.8 210th 64th 10 Turnovers 9.2 33rd

