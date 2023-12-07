The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6), on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET, look to build on a nine-game home winning streak when hosting the Indiana Pacers (11-8).

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Pacers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Pacers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Bucks have a +84 scoring differential, topping opponents by four points per game. They're putting up 122.3 points per game to rank third in the league and are giving up 118.3 per outing to rank 24th in the NBA.

The Pacers' +61 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 128.4 points per game (first in NBA) while giving up 125.2 per outing (30th in league).

These teams are scoring 250.7 points per game between them, 3.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams together give up 243.5 points per game, 11 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Milwaukee has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Indiana has covered 11 times in 19 chances against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks and Pacers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +185 - Pacers +20000 +6600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.