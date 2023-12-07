The Indiana Pacers (11-8) will look to Tyrese Haliburton (26.9 points per game, 13th in NBA) when they try to beat Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.2, fifth) and the Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. The game tips at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Thursday, December 7 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo puts up 30.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Damian Lillard puts up 25.6 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Brook Lopez puts up 13.2 points, 1.4 assists and 5.0 boards per game.

Bobby Portis posts 11.4 points, 6.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field.

Malik Beasley posts 12.1 points, 4.4 boards and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 46.0% from beyond the arc (ninth in league) with 3.0 made treys per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton is averaging 26.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 11.9 assists per contest. He's also draining 52.1% of his shots from the field and 44.7% from 3-point range, with 4.0 triples per contest (second in NBA).

Myles Turner is putting up 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He's draining 50.7% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

The Pacers are getting 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Bruce Brown this season.

Buddy Hield is averaging 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is making 45.9% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range, with 3.0 treys per game.

The Pacers are receiving 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bennedict Mathurin this year.

Bucks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Bucks Pacers 122.3 Points Avg. 128.4 118.3 Points Allowed Avg. 125.2 50.0% Field Goal % 50.9% 38.4% Three Point % 38.8%

