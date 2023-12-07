How to Watch the Bucks vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) will host the Indiana Pacers (11-8) after winning nine home games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
|Bucks vs Pacers Injury Report
|Bucks vs Pacers Players to Watch
|Bucks vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Bucks vs Pacers Prediction
|Bucks vs Pacers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks are shooting 50% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- Milwaukee is 10-1 when it shoots better than 50.2% from the field.
- The Bucks are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.
- The 122.3 points per game the Bucks score are only 2.9 fewer points than the Pacers allow (125.2).
- Milwaukee has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 125.2 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bucks have played better when playing at home this year, posting 122.5 points per game, compared to 122.1 per game in road games.
- Milwaukee allows 117.1 points per game at home this year, compared to 119.6 when playing on the road.
- The Bucks are sinking 14.7 three-pointers per game, which is 0.5 more than they're averaging in away games (14.2). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.3% at home and 38.6% away from home.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.