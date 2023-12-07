The Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) will host the Indiana Pacers (11-8) after winning nine home games in a row.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 50% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 10-1 when it shoots better than 50.2% from the field.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 29th.

The 122.3 points per game the Bucks score are only 2.9 fewer points than the Pacers allow (125.2).

Milwaukee has a 9-0 record when putting up more than 125.2 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks have played better when playing at home this year, posting 122.5 points per game, compared to 122.1 per game in road games.

Milwaukee allows 117.1 points per game at home this year, compared to 119.6 when playing on the road.

The Bucks are sinking 14.7 three-pointers per game, which is 0.5 more than they're averaging in away games (14.2). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.3% at home and 38.6% away from home.

Bucks Injuries