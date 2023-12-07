Player prop bet options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others are listed when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 33.5 (Over: -104) 11.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -147)

The 30.2 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 3.3 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (33.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 10.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Thursday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -147) 7.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +106)

The 27.5-point prop bet for Damian Lillard on Thursday is 1.9 higher than his scoring average on the season (25.6).

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Thursday.

Lillard has collected 6.9 assists per game, 0.6 less than Thursday's over/under (7.5).

He has knocked down 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under on Thursday.

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 12.5 (Over: -125) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -135)

Brook Lopez is averaging 13.2 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.7 more than Thursday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- five -- is 1.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Lopez has hit 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +116) 12.5 (Over: +114) 4.5 (Over: +112)

The 26.9 points Haliburton scores per game are 1.6 less than his prop total on Thursday.

His rebounding average -- four -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Haliburton's assist average -- 11.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Thursday's prop bet (12.5).

Haliburton has hit four three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (4.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 17.5 point total set for Myles Turner on Thursday is 0.9 more than his scoring average on the season (16.6).

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (7.9) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (8.5).

Turner's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

