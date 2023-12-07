Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Douglas County, Wisconsin today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Douglas County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bayfield High School at Solon Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Solon Springs, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
