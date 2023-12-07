If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kenosha County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westosha Central High School at Union Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Union Grove, WI

Union Grove, WI Conference: Southern Lakes

Southern Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bradford High School