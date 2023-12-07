The Milwaukee Bucks, Malik Beasley included, hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 5:00 PM ET.

Beasley, in his most recent game (December 5 win against the Knicks), posted 18 points.

Below we will break down Beasley's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.1 14.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 5.3 Assists -- 1.4 1.6 PRA -- 17.9 21 PR -- 16.5 19.4 3PM 3.5 3.0 3.6



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Bucks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.0 per contest.

Beasley is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Beasley's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 107.3 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the third-most possessions per game with 104.1.

The Pacers are the worst defensive squad in the league, allowing 125.2 points per game.

The Pacers are the 12th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 43.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are sixth in the NBA, conceding 24.9 per contest.

The Pacers allow 10.1 made 3-pointers per contest, best in the NBA.

Malik Beasley vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 29 13 4 2 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.