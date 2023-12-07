Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marinette County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Marinette County, Wisconsin today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Florence High School at Pembine High School
- Game Time: 7:10 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Pembine, WI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florence High School at Goodman High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Goodman, WI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.