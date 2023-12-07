Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Milwaukee County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Racine Lutheran High School at Dominican High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Whitefish Bay, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milwaukee Bradley Technical High School at Cudahy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Cudahy, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watertown Luther Prep School High School at University School of Milwaukee
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Eastbrook Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Milwaukee, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
