The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-1) meet the Milwaukee Panthers (3-3) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Klotsche Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 7

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kamy Peppler: 14.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Kendall Nead: 21.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

21.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Jorey Buwalda: 8.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Jada Donaldson: 6.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Angie Cera: 10.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

