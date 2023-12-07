Running back rankings are available below, to help you make the best calls on your NFL fantasy roster heading into Week 14.

Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 14

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Rush Att./Game Targets/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers 295.1 24.6 17.5 5.2 Raheem Mostert Dolphins 214.4 17.9 13.5 2.3 Travis Etienne Jaguars 209.7 17.5 17.1 4.3 Alvin Kamara Saints 188.1 20.9 14.8 7.7 Rachaad White Buccaneers 182.9 15.2 14.7 4.2 Joe Mixon Bengals 178.0 14.8 15.0 3.9 Derrick Henry Titans 176.7 14.7 16.4 2.3 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders 176.0 13.5 12.3 2.8 Joshua Jacobs Raiders 174.1 14.5 18.3 4.3 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs 173.8 14.5 14.7 3.2 Tony Pollard Cowboys 170.5 14.2 15.0 4.2 Kyren Williams Rams 169.7 21.2 16.8 4.4 Bijan Robinson Falcons 169.2 14.1 13.3 4.5 D'Andre Swift Eagles 163.1 13.6 13.9 3.8 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions 161.8 16.2 11.7 5.4 Breece Hall Jets 161.4 13.5 11.4 4.8 James Cook Bills 152.9 12.7 12.8 3.2 Jerome Ford Browns 150.3 12.5 12.8 3.7 David Montgomery Lions 148.1 16.5 16.8 1.7 Rhamondre Stevenson Patriots 145.7 12.1 13.0 4.2 Zack Moss Colts 144.7 13.2 14.5 2.4 Gus Edwards Ravens 144.0 12.0 11.8 0.9 Saquon Barkley Giants 142.5 15.8 18.3 4.4 Jaylen Warren Steelers 138.4 11.5 8.5 4 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks 137.6 13.8 14.9 2.3 Austin Ekeler Chargers 129.1 14.3 14.0 5.2 Devon Achane Dolphins 128.5 21.4 9.3 2.7 Chuba Hubbard Panthers 124.2 10.4 11.9 2.7 Najee Harris Steelers 124.1 10.3 13.3 2.5 Alexander Mattison Vikings 117.8 9.8 13.2 3.3 Javonte Williams Broncos 116.9 10.6 13.9 3.4 James Conner Cardinals 104.7 11.6 14.3 2.2 Jonathan Taylor Colts 101.1 14.4 14.3 2.7 Devin Singletary Texans 99.4 8.3 10.7 1.9 A.J. Dillon Packers 97.9 8.2 12.4 2.1 Antonio Gibson Commanders 96.5 8.0 3.8 3.7 Ezekiel Elliott Patriots 92.3 7.7 9.3 2.6 Tyjae Spears Titans 91.1 7.6 5.5 3.8 Tyler Allgeier Falcons 89.5 7.5 11.9 1.4 Samaje Perine Broncos 88.6 7.4 3.1 3.2 Kareem Hunt Browns 85.3 8.5 10.1 1.3 D'Onta Foreman Bears 82.6 11.8 13.1 1.9 Zach Charbonnet Seahawks 81.0 7.4 7.8 2.6 Jaleel McLaughlin Broncos 77.5 6.5 4.3 1.9 Aaron Jones Packers 76.4 10.9 9.4 4.3 Latavius Murray Bills 71.8 6.0 5.8 1.7 Miles Sanders Panthers 69.1 6.3 9.5 3.2 Dameon Pierce Texans 69.0 7.7 14.3 1.4 Kenneth Gainwell Eagles 68.7 6.2 5.4 2.5 Justice Hill Ravens 68.3 6.2 6.0 1.6

This Week's Games

