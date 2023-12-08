If you live in Calumet County, Wisconsin and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Calumet County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brillion High School at Chilton High School