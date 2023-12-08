Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dane County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Dane County, Wisconsin, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Dane County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Janesville Craig High School at Middleton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Middleton, WI
- Conference: BIG 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stoughton High School at Portage High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Portage, WI
- Conference: Badger
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McFarland High School at Baraboo High School
- Game Time: 7:23 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Baraboo, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
