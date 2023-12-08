Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marathon County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Marathon County, Wisconsin, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Abbotsford High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Abbotsford, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wausau West High School at Merrill High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Merrill, WI
- Conference: Wisconsin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.