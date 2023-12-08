High school basketball is happening today in Marathon County, Wisconsin, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Abbotsford High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8

5:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Abbotsford, WI

Abbotsford, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Wausau West High School at Merrill High School