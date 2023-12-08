Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Marinette County, Wisconsin today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gillett High School at Crivitz High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8

7:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Crivitz, WI

Crivitz, WI Conference: Marinette & Oconto

Marinette & Oconto How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Niagara High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8

7:15 PM CT on December 8 Location: Niagara, WI

Niagara, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Coleman High School at Wausaukee High School