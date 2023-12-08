Will Mats Zuccarello Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 8?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Minnesota Wild and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, is Mats Zuccarello a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Zuccarello stats and insights
- Zuccarello has scored in six of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Oilers this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus 12 assists.
- He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 9.0% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Zuccarello recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:11
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|3
|1
|2
|15:42
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|18:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|22:38
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|18:02
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|19:00
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:53
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|16:27
|Home
|L 8-3
Wild vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
