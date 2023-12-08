The Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl and the Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov will be two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, at Rogers Place.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Wild vs. Oilers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild Players to Watch

Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello has collected 21 assists and six goals in 24 games. That's good for 27 points.

Kaprizov is a top contributor for Minnesota, with 23 total points this season. In 24 games, he has netted eight goals and provided 15 assists.

This season, Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek has 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) this season.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury's record stands at 4-4-2 on the season, giving up 32 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiling 246 saves with an .885% save percentage (55th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Oilers Players to Watch

Connor McDavid is one of Edmonton's leading contributors with 32 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up 24 assists this season.

Draisaitl has chipped in with 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists).

Zach Hyman's 27 points this season are via 15 goals and 12 assists.

Calvin Pickard's record is 0-1-0. He has conceded five goals (2.9 goals against average) and recorded 40 saves with an .889% save percentage (49th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wild vs. Oilers Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 7th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.08 18th 26th 3.48 Goals Allowed 3.42 25th 3rd 33.4 Shots 30.9 15th 8th 28.9 Shots Allowed 29.8 11th 5th 26.25% Power Play % 18.6% 20th 17th 78.65% Penalty Kill % 71.76% 31st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.