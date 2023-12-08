The Edmonton Oilers (10-12-1, riding a five-game winning streak) host the Minnesota Wild (9-11-4) at Rogers Place. The matchup on Friday, December 8 begins at 9:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+.

Wild vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Oilers (-185) Wild (+150) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have won one of the 10 games in which they've been an underdog.

Minnesota has not had a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +150.

The implied probability of a win by the Wild, based on the moneyline, is 40.0%.

Minnesota has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 13 of 24 games this season.

Wild vs Oilers Additional Info

Wild vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 79 (16th) Goals 74 (23rd) 80 (18th) Goals Allowed 82 (21st) 21 (8th) Power Play Goals 16 (17th) 19 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 24 (30th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Minnesota went 6-4-0 against the spread and 4-4-2 straight up.

Minnesota has hit the over in four of its last 10 games.

The Wild have averaged a total of 6.4 goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 less than this game's over/under of 6.5.

Over their last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are scoring 1.0 fewer goal per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.5.

The Wild have scored 74 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 23rd in the league.

The Wild have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 82 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.

Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -8.

