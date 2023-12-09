The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) battle the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

In games Marquette shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 304th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish rank 206th.

The Golden Eagles put up 14 more points per game (80) than the Fighting Irish allow (66).

Marquette is 7-1 when scoring more than 66 points.

Notre Dame Stats Insights

Notre Dame has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish rank 262nd.

The Fighting Irish average only 1.9 fewer points per game (64.9) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (66.8).

Notre Dame is 4-3 when allowing fewer than 80 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette put up 83.3 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed away from home (73.7).

When it comes to three-pointers, Marquette fared better when playing at home last year, making 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Notre Dame scored 73 points per game last season, 6.7 more than it averaged on the road (66.3).

The Fighting Irish gave up fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than away (73.5) last season.

Notre Dame sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule