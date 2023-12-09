The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.
  • Marquette is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish sit at 205th.
  • The Golden Eagles score 14.0 more points per game (80.0) than the Fighting Irish give up (66.0).
  • When Marquette scores more than 66.0 points, it is 7-1.

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • Notre Dame is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish rank 260th.
  • The Fighting Irish's 64.9 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Notre Dame is 4-3 when allowing fewer than 80.0 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette posted 83.3 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
  • The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.7 in road games.
  • In home games, Marquette averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to in road games (34.8%).

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Notre Dame scored 6.7 more points per game at home (73.0) than away (66.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish conceded 1.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (73.5).
  • Notre Dame made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ South Carolina L 65-53 Colonial Life Arena
12/2/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 62-49 Watsco Center
12/5/2023 Western Michigan W 86-65 Purcell Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/16/2023 Georgetown - Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 Citadel - Purcell Pavilion

