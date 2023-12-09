The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Fighting Irish allow to opponents.

Marquette is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish sit at 205th.

The Golden Eagles score 14.0 more points per game (80.0) than the Fighting Irish give up (66.0).

When Marquette scores more than 66.0 points, it is 7-1.

Notre Dame Stats Insights

Notre Dame is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish rank 260th.

The Fighting Irish's 64.9 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Notre Dame is 4-3 when allowing fewer than 80.0 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette posted 83.3 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.7 in road games.

In home games, Marquette averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in away games (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to in road games (34.8%).

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Notre Dame scored 6.7 more points per game at home (73.0) than away (66.3).

In 2022-23, the Fighting Irish conceded 1.7 fewer points per game at home (71.8) than on the road (73.5).

Notre Dame made more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule