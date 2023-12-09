The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Marquette shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 304th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish sit at 205th.
  • The Golden Eagles put up 14 more points per game (80) than the Fighting Irish allow (66).
  • Marquette has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 66 points.

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • Notre Dame is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish rank 261st.
  • The Fighting Irish put up an average of 64.9 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 80 points, it is 4-3.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette posted 83.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.
  • The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (73.7).
  • In home games, Marquette sunk 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than in away games (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Notre Dame averaged 73 points per game at home last season, and 66.3 on the road.
  • The Fighting Irish conceded fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than away (73.5) last season.
  • Notre Dame knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ South Carolina L 65-53 Colonial Life Arena
12/2/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 62-49 Watsco Center
12/5/2023 Western Michigan W 86-65 Purcell Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/16/2023 Georgetown - Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 Citadel - Purcell Pavilion

