The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have knocked down.

In games Marquette shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 304th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish sit at 205th.

The Golden Eagles put up 14 more points per game (80) than the Fighting Irish allow (66).

Marquette has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 66 points.

Notre Dame Stats Insights

Notre Dame is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish rank 261st.

The Fighting Irish put up an average of 64.9 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 80 points, it is 4-3.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette posted 83.3 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 79.7 points per contest.

The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (73.7).

In home games, Marquette sunk 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than in away games (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Notre Dame averaged 73 points per game at home last season, and 66.3 on the road.

The Fighting Irish conceded fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than away (73.5) last season.

Notre Dame knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (8.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.4%) than away (35.2%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum 12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center 12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum 12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum 12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum 12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule