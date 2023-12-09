The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Fighting Irish's opponents have made.
  • Marquette has a 7-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 304th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Irish sit at 205th.
  • The Golden Eagles score 80.0 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 66.0 the Fighting Irish give up.
  • Marquette is 7-1 when scoring more than 66.0 points.

Notre Dame Stats Insights

  • This season, Notre Dame has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Fighting Irish are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 306th.
  • The Fighting Irish put up an average of 64.9 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Notre Dame is 4-3 when giving up fewer than 80.0 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Marquette played better when playing at home last year, averaging 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game in road games.
  • The Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 73.7 in road games.
  • Marquette made 8.9 threes per game with a 36% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged in away games (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Notre Dame Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Notre Dame scored 73 points per game at home last season, and 66.3 away.
  • At home, the Fighting Irish allowed 71.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.5).
  • At home, Notre Dame made 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged away (8.6). Notre Dame's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.4%) than on the road (35.2%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Notre Dame Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ South Carolina L 65-53 Colonial Life Arena
12/2/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 62-49 Watsco Center
12/5/2023 Western Michigan W 86-65 Purcell Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
12/16/2023 Georgetown - Purcell Pavilion
12/19/2023 Citadel - Purcell Pavilion

