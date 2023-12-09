The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • In games Marquette shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish sit at 203rd.
  • The 80.0 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 14.0 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66.0).
  • Marquette has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66.0 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Marquette put up 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (79.7).
  • The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.7).
  • When playing at home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than in road games (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

