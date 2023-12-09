How to Watch Marquette vs. Notre Dame on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
- In games Marquette shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Golden Eagles are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish sit at 203rd.
- The 80.0 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 14.0 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66.0).
- Marquette has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66.0 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette put up 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (79.7).
- The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.7).
- When playing at home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than in road games (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (34.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|W 93-56
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|W 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.