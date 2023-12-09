The No. 8 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

In games Marquette shoots better than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish sit at 203rd.

The 80.0 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 14.0 more points than the Fighting Irish allow (66.0).

Marquette has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 66.0 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette put up 83.3 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in road games (79.7).

The Golden Eagles surrendered 71.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (73.7).

When playing at home, Marquette sunk 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than in road games (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule