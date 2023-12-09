Marquette vs. Notre Dame: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) take the court against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on FOX.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marquette vs. Notre Dame matchup.
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-20.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Marquette (-20.5)
|138.5
|-7000
|+2000
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Marquette has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.
- Golden Eagles games have hit the over twice this season.
- Notre Dame has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.
- Fighting Irish games have gone over the point total just twice this season.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Oddsmakers rate Marquette higher (fourth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (seventh-best).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Marquette has a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.
