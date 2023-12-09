The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-2) face the Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET and be available via FOX.

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Marquette Players to Watch

Oso Ighodaro: 15 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK

15 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK Tyler Kolek: 13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Kam Jones: 16.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Chase Ross: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK David Joplin: 7.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Marquette vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG Notre Dame AVG Notre Dame Rank 109th 79.5 Points Scored 66.2 319th 126th 67.5 Points Allowed 67.2 119th 272nd 31 Rebounds 33.8 165th 296th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.4 293rd 109th 8.2 3pt Made 6.8 224th 86th 15.2 Assists 11.8 259th 24th 8.8 Turnovers 10.6 92nd

