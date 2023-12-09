Saturday's contest that pits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-4) against the Milwaukee Panthers (5-5) at Joseph J. Gentile Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-65 in favor of Loyola Chicago. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 9.

The Panthers lost their most recent outing 67-65 against St. Thomas on Thursday.

Milwaukee vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Milwaukee vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 66, Milwaukee 65

Other Horizon Predictions

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

When the Panthers took down the IUPUI Jaguars, who are ranked No. 290 in our computer rankings, on December 3 by a score of 70-59, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

According to the RPI, the Ramblers have three losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Milwaukee has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (four).

Milwaukee 2023-24 Best Wins

70-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 290) on December 3

67-61 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 319) on November 18

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 355) on November 17

84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 359) on November 25

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 19 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

19 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Kamy Peppler: 12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72)

12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72) Jada Donaldson: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Jorey Buwalda: 7.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (posting 68.5 points per game, 149th in college basketball, and giving up 64.7 per contest, 193rd in college basketball) and have a +38 scoring differential.

