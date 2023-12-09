The UC Davis Aggies (3-4) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Panthers (3-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Panthers have also lost three games in a row.

Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points below the 45.5% shooting opponents of the Aggies have averaged.

The Panthers are the 174th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 140th.

The Panthers' 73.9 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 68.6 the Aggies allow to opponents.

Milwaukee has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 68.6 points.

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Milwaukee put up more points at home (84.8 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.

In 2022-23, the Panthers conceded 7.4 fewer points per game at home (70.1) than on the road (77.5).

Beyond the arc, Milwaukee sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (8.7) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.1%) than at home (38.4%) too.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule