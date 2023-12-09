The Milwaukee Panthers (5-5) travel to face the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (4-4) after victories in three straight road games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Milwaukee vs. Loyola Chicago Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score just 4.6 more points per game (68.5) than the Ramblers allow (63.9).

When it scores more than 63.9 points, Milwaukee is 5-3.

Loyola Chicago's record is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.5 points.

The Ramblers record just 0.9 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Panthers give up (64.7).

Loyola Chicago has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 64.7 points.

Milwaukee is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 63.8 points.

This season the Ramblers are shooting 38.7% from the field, 2.6% lower than the Panthers give up.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 19 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

19 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Kamy Peppler: 12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72)

12.3 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72) Jada Donaldson: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Jorey Buwalda: 7.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)

