Milwaukee vs. UC Davis December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Milwaukee Panthers (3-4) play the UC Davis Aggies (3-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at University Credit Union Center. This contest will start at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Milwaukee Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Elijah Pepper: 23.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ade Adebayo: 7.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kane Milling: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Leo DeBruhl: 7.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Davis Top Players (2022-23)
- Pepper: 22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Christian Anigwe: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Milling: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robby Beasley III: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Milwaukee vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UC Davis Rank
|UC Davis AVG
|Milwaukee AVG
|Milwaukee Rank
|101st
|74.8
|Points Scored
|78.2
|32nd
|211th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|35.9
|13th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|35th
|256th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|339th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|14.6
|345th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.