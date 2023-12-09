Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walworth County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Walworth County, Wisconsin is happening today, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Walworth County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bradford High School at Badger High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Lake Geneva, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
