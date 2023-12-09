Saturday's game that pits the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) versus the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) at McKale Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-68 in favor of Arizona, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 3:15 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Wisconsin vs. Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Wisconsin vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 78, Wisconsin 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-10.0)

Arizona (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Arizona is 7-0-0 against the spread this season compared to Wisconsin's 5-4-0 ATS record. A total of two out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Badgers' games have gone over.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers put up 73.6 points per game (211th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per outing (30th in college basketball). They have a +94 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The 32.1 rebounds per game Wisconsin accumulates rank 229th in college basketball, eight more than the 24.1 its opponents collect.

Wisconsin makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 31.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.5%.

Wisconsin wins the turnover battle by 3.3 per game, committing 9.8 (45th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.1.

