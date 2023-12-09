How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) take a seven-game win streak into a home contest versus the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2), who have won six straight. It starts at 3:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wisconsin vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- FGCU vs Minnesota (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Illinois vs Tennessee (12:00 PM ET | December 9)
- Purdue vs Alabama (1:30 PM ET | December 9)
- Auburn vs Indiana (2:00 PM ET | December 9)
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.5%).
- Wisconsin is 7-1 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 76th.
- The Badgers' 73.6 points per game are 11.0 more points than the 62.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 62.6 points, Wisconsin is 7-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.3.
- The Badgers allowed fewer points at home (60.7 per game) than on the road (71) last season.
- At home, Wisconsin knocked down 8.5 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 71-49
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|W 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|12/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/22/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Kohl Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.