The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) take a seven-game win streak into a home contest versus the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2), who have won six straight. It starts at 3:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Wisconsin vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.5%).

Wisconsin is 7-1 when it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 76th.

The Badgers' 73.6 points per game are 11.0 more points than the 62.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.6 points, Wisconsin is 7-1.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.3.

The Badgers allowed fewer points at home (60.7 per game) than on the road (71) last season.

At home, Wisconsin knocked down 8.5 treys per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).

