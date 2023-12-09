In a Saturday college basketball slate that features plenty of thrilling contests, the Nebraska Cornhuskers versus the Michigan State Spartans is a game to see.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

Vermont Catamounts vs. Manhattan Jaspers

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Draddy Gymnasium

Draddy Gymnasium Location: Riverdale, New York

How to Watch Vermont vs. Manhattan

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Brown Bears vs. New Hampshire Wildcats

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Whittemore Center

Whittemore Center Location: Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch Brown vs. New Hampshire

Providence Friars vs. Yale Bulldogs

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: John J. Lee Amphitheater

John J. Lee Amphitheater Location: New Haven, Connecticut

How to Watch Providence vs. Yale

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

George Mason Patriots vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Knott Arena

Knott Arena Location: Emmitsburg, Maryland

How to Watch George Mason vs. Mount St. Mary's

Syracuse Orange vs. Ohio Bobcats

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio Location: Athens, Ohio

How to Watch Syracuse vs. Ohio

Robert Morris Colonials vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Reed Arena

Reed Arena Location: College Station, Texas

How to Watch Robert Morris vs. Texas A&M

TV: SEC Network +

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: First National Bank Arena

First National Bank Arena Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Arkansas State

Dayton Flyers vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Millett Hall

Millett Hall Location: Oxford, Ohio

How to Watch Dayton vs. Miami (OH)

North Alabama Lions vs. Chattanooga Mocs

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: McKenzie Arena

McKenzie Arena Location: Chattanooga, Tennessee

How to Watch North Alabama vs. Chattanooga

UAB Blazers vs. Nicholls Colonels

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Stopher Gym

Stopher Gym Location: Thibodaux, Louisiana

How to Watch UAB vs. Nicholls